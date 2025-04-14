Proton has launched what it claims is the world’s smallest slow motion camera, measuring 36x36x90mm.

Named the Proton High Frame Rate camera, it joins a range of miniature cameras produced by the company, which was only founded last year, including the Proton Flex and 4K Flex, the Proton Zoom, and the Proton Rain, which are all similar sizes or smaller. Its flagship Proton cam is 28x28x23mm and priced at €1,149. Interested parties are invited to contact Proton to hear the price of the HFR.

The Proton HFR films in high 12 bit dynamic 1080p and has frame rates of up to 240 fps, which is achieved by combining two, three or four phase SDI output which is then reassembled at the server, meaning that slow motion output is continuous. It also has a global shutter which eliminates motion artefacts.

It is available with a Flex option, like Proton’s 4K camera, which allows the camera head to be separated from its processing unit so it can be used in even smaller spaces. The wire connecting the two pieces is specially made to integrate with the camera plus for added flexibility, and can be up to 50cm long. The Proton HFR is also compatible with a range of specially made small lenses that screw in/out.

CEO Marko Höpken said: “Proton continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in high-performance mini cameras. The Proton HFR delivers industry-leading slow-motion capture in a compact, adaptable package, ensuring that broadcasters and production teams can achieve the highest-quality footage in the most demanding environments.”

He continued: “Our philosophy has always been to balance miniaturisation with uncompromising image quality and practical functionality. The Proton HFR embodies this approach, providing a powerful, flexible tool that enhances storytelling and immerses audiences in the action like never before – an opportunity that can be seized not only by major sports broadcasters, but also by lower leagues and smaller, niche sports productions. Or indeed, by any filmmaker who values stunning, crisp, super slow-motion imagery.”