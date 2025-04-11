Solution provides production switching, routing, video and audio processing, multiviewer monitoring, and ultra-high-resolution video compositing

Ross Video has launched the Carbonite HyperMax platform at NAB 2025.

The solution combines all of Ross’ live production technologies, and can provide production switching, routing, video and audio processing, multiviewer monitoring, and ultra-high-resolution video compositing. This is all included in a single software licence.

The Carobinte HyperMax platform is compatible with the TouchDrive family of control surfaces, including Dashboard, and includes Role-Based Access and license tracking.

Nigel Spratling, VP of production switchers & servers at Ross Video, said: “Carbonite HyperMax has been designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, enabling users to easily add or remove capabilities based on their production requirements.

“The smaller size, weight, and power consumption makes Carbonite HyperMax perfect for mobile production, while the dynamic licensing offers news producers the ability to modify and expand functionality to meet various demands while maximizing return on investment.”