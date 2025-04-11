It enables files stored in one location to be accessed from anywhere on any device, with no cloud upload or cloud storage costs

Strada has launched Strada Agents, which eliminates the need for cloud storage while enabling remote access to media assets.

With the Strada Agent technology, a video file stored in one location can be accessed and watched from a completely different device in a different location without any pre-processing – no cloud upload, no cloud storage, no media management, and no buffering.

Strada Agents works with consumer-grade internet connections, and provides significant time and cost savings compared to using cloud services.

The technology provides instant, secure access to all media files stored on a computer’s local drive, external drive, NAS device, or shared storage solution like Avid Nexis and LucidLink.

It eliminates the requirement to upload or store files in the cloud, thereby streamlining workflows, reducing storage costs, and dramatically accelerating collaboration for filmmakers, editors, and production teams.

The software is a departure from Strada’s previous focus on AI-powered media search.

The company says that, after extensive user feedback, it reoriented towards tackling what it says is the most critical challenge in video production workflows – media access, which led to the development of Strada Agents.

Key features of Strada Agents include: ● Instant Access to Media – Remotely browse and play media files stored on a Mac computer, RAID, NAS, SD card, or shared volume without transferring them to the cloud ● No Uploading, No Cloud Costs – Save time and money by collaborating directly from local storage ● Optimised for Any Bandwidth – Adaptive encoding & streaming technology ensures seamless playback, even on standard internet connections ● On-The-Fly Streaming – Frames are created & streamed as requested to avoid duplicative media and to increase security ● Intuitive Web app for Review & Playback – Users access their media remotely by leveraging Strada’s award-winning web app ● Multi-Platform Support – Currently available on macOS, with Windows, Linux, and mobile versions on the way

Strada says additional features and capabilities, including sharing, commenting, messaging, and file download, will be released in the coming months.

Michael Cioni, CEO of Strada, said: “For years, content creators have been forced to compromise – spending a fortune on cloud storage, wasting time uploading massive video files, and making the tough decision on which video files to share with others. With Strada Agents, we’re removing that burden entirely, allowing users to stream and share their assets directly from their local storage—without the cloud. This is a complete paradigm shift in how creative teams think about remote access to media.

“We’ve been in the trenches with our users, listening to their biggest pain points. What we learned is that the true bottleneck isn’t finding media—it’s accessing all of it quickly and affordably. Strada Agents is the solution.”

A beta version of Strada Agents is available now.