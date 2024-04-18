He has a background in both technical expertise and on-set studio experience, and previously worked at Mo-sys

MOOV has appointed Naphtali Cave to the newly-created role of creative technical lead.

He has a background in both technical expertise and on-set studio experience, and previously worked at Mo-sys. His role at MOOV is to drive technical innovation and creativity across the company’s projects as it continues to evolve its virtual production division (called MVXR) and virtual services.

Nev Appleton, co-founder and director of MOOV, said: “We take pride in pioneering solutions that eliminate the barriers faced by production and creative teams as they navigate the forefront of technology. With Naphtali’s appointment marking another milestone in our journey, particularly with the recent launch of our dedicated virtual production arm MVXR, we’re taking yet another significant step forward. We’re confident that Naphtali will play an instrumental role in delivering unparalleled technical innovation and creative excellence to our clients.”