It has also recruited Andy Sumner and created a device to ensure rushes are safely backed up and delivered to the edit while on location

Notorious DIT, part of Molinare Creative Group, has appointed Ram Tripathi as production technology and DI consultant.

The company has also launched a roster of new services.

Prior to joining Notorious DIT, Tripathi worked as a production technologist at Netflix, where he provided technical guidance, optimised workflows, resolved technical challenges and contributed to the development of on-set colour and data management and post-production workflows.

At Notorious DIT, he will work closely with the company’s teams to optimise production processes and implement DI solutions across projects.

In addition to Tripathi’s appointment, post-production veteran, Andy Sumner has also joined the team as “The Notorious Man in the North”, to further support the company’s efforts in the North West following the company’s expansion to Liverpool last year.

Sumner will work alongside the Liverpool and Manchester based DITs and LAB operators to support productions.

Further to the team expansion, Notorious DIT has built a new turnkey solution for productions shooting in overseas territories. The new system, called R.O.V.E.R (Remote Offload Verify Export Render), ensures rushes are safely backed up and delivered to the edit while on location, negating the need of a physical person on set.

R.O.V.E.R enables productions to implement the required high-end workflows, but remotely.

Alongside R.O.V.E.R, Notorious DIT have added video playback to its suite of services, which includes DIT, data management, LAB and on-set and near-set.

Michael Pentney, managing director, Notorious DIT, said: “This is the next chapter in Notorious’ story, and I’m extremely excited. Ram’s unparalleled expertise and exceptional talent not only position Notorious with a distinct competitive edge but also elevate the experience we offer our clients, ensuring unmatched results. This, teamed with the expanded services means we are primed for 2025, and further geographical expansions in the coming months.”