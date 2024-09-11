It’s designed to meet the requirements of live event production, including shoots against LED walls

Panasonic has launched the AK-UCX100 Studio Camera and AK-CFA100 Camera Fibre Adaptor.

The UCX100 can operate with a single camera head or in combination with the Camera Fibre Adaptor (CFA), or a Camera Control Unit (CCU).

Panasonic says the UCX100 can “easily pair” with any Panasonic camera, including the AW-UE160 PTZ camera, to ensure consistent quality.

Both cameras also share the same sensor, enabling smooth colour matching.

The camera is designed for live stage productions, reproducing details in high definition and HDR, capturing rich gradations and colours with a sense of realism.

In addition, the camera has a variety of shooting support functions, such as moiré suppression filter4 that can reduce moiré generated when shooting on LED walls.

Stefan Hofmann, sales engineering manager for MEBD Pro-AV, at Panasonic Connect Europe GmbH, said: “The requirements of live event production are evolving rapidly, with the increased adoption of LED walls and lighting technology driving the need for cameras that deliver high-quality content. The UCX100 studio camera and CFA100 addresses this challenge, providing production teams with the flexibility of choice and the assurance of high quality output regardless of the environment.”

The UCX100 and CFA100 will be available from December 2024.