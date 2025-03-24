Panasonic has launched the AG-CX370 camcorder, a new addition to its CX series of professional camcorders.

The CX370 features 4K image quality and IP-based live production capabilities. It’s capable of 4K/60p/10-bit MOV recording and HDR recording.

The camera has built-in NDI HX2 IP connectivity for IP-based transmissions and camera control. When connected to NDI-compatible devices, such as switchers and decoders, NDI HX2 can deliver IP-based live video production.

It supports 4K direct streaming via the RTMP, RTMPS, and RTSP protocols – and the IP-based SRT protocols.

The CX370 has a 24.5mm (35mm equivalent) wide-angle zoom lens, with 20x optical zoom. It features auto-focus technology with face detection, auto-tracking, and five-axis hybrid image stabilisation. This detects and corrects any unwanted camera shaking, says Panasonic.

The camera features two balanced XLR inputs and a 3.5mm stereo mini-jack input. This enables support for up to four external microphones or line-level audio for 4-channel 24-bit LPCM audio recording.

Furthermore, a newly integrated GENLOCK input terminal delivers broadcast-quality synchronisation in multi-camera environments, and visuals can be simultaneously displayed across multiple high-definition LCD displays and viewfinders.

Andre Meterian, director of professional video systems for Panasonic Connect Europe, said: “Panasonic’s CX Series has long set the standard for high-performance, handheld camcorders within professional video production and broadcasting. In the CX370, we’ve listened to the needs of our CX350 users, who were looking for additional functionality and mobility, regardless of whether they were on-location or in the studio. The CX370 is therefore a natural next step in consolidating our market-leading position in delivering 4K-ready camcorders that enable professionals to seamlessly shoot and stream video over IP-based networks.”