Panasonic is adding four new 4K professional camcorders to its range – the AG-CX20, AG-CX18, HC-X1600 and HC-X1200.

Both the AG-CX20 and AG-CX18 come with a removable handle unit, while the HC-X1600 is compatible with a separately sold handle unit.

All are 4K 60p 10-bit camcorders with a compact, lightweight body and featuring a 25mm wide-angle lens and 24x optical zoom.

They are pitched at single-operator shoots and for filming where high mobility and image quality performance are required.

The models all feature enhancements over previous Panasonic 4K camcorders. These include: Improved viewfinder: High-resolution OLED viewfinder with 1,770K dots and larger eyecups.

Updated USB-C port: The USB port has been changed to the Type-C, which can also feed power to the camcorder.

Addition of low bitrate recording mode (firmware support): A new low bitrate mode for FHD MP4 recording will be added in the next firmware update. It will support 28 Mbps (50p/59.94p), 24 Mbps (23.98p), and 20 Mbps (25p/29.97p).

Improved low-speed zoom: It supports low-speed zoom, which is approximately 2.8 times slower than the previous model, to expand the range of video expression.

Shooting guideline display support: A guideline display has been added that allows users to check composition and horizontality.

Enhanced network functionality: Supports Wi-Fi 5 GHz and adds USB tethering functionality.

Improved operability through linkage with an app: The dedicated app “HC-ROP” now supports the live view function, making it easier to operate the camera from a smart device.

The higher-end AG-CX20/AG-CX18 models support FHD live streaming through Wi-Fi and ethernet. In addition, the AG-CX20 will support the SRT protocol for high-quality, low-latency streaming.

The AG-CX20/AG-CX18 are equipped with 3G-SDI and support simultaneous output with HDMI.

The AG-CX20 also provides NDI HX2-compliant IP connectivity.