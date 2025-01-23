CoSTAR National R&D Lab will focus on technologies and content for digital humans, virtual environments, multi-sensory perception and worldbuilding

Pinewood Studios is to house CoSTAR National R&D Lab, the UK’s first national R&D facility for creative industries.

The lab will open in January 2026.

It will be based in the CoSTAR Stage, attached to K Block in the Pinewood campus.

The lab will offer cutting-edge virtual production technology, with a 236m2 sound stage and a series of R&D labs featuring spatial audio, volumetric capture and multisensory devices as well as a private 5G/6G Network.

It provides the means to explore, exploit and innovate in technologies and content for digital humans, virtual environments, multi-sensory perception and worldbuilding, underpinned by the world-class R&D of its academic and industry partners: Royal Holloway, University of London, National Film and Television School, Abertay University, University of Surrey, BT and Disguise.

A cloud-based Creative AI Compute facility, an incubation and partner business space, as well as prototyping facilities, will enable creative companies across the country to access the CoSTAR National Lab’s experimental and collaborative infrastructure.

The CoSTAR National R&D Lab has been funded as part of the £75.6m CoSTAR Network Investment from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Infrastructure Fund and delivered by the UKRI Arts & Humanities Research Council.

This infrastructure will enable the UK screen and performance sectors to continue to lead the world in future waves of advanced computing technologies with the CoSTAR National Lab at Pinewood providing a centre for innovation that is unmatched anywhere in the UK.

Prof. James Bennett, director of CoSTAR National Lab and pro vice-chancellor, creative industries at Royal Holloway, University of London said: “This is an amazing opportunity to unite our world-class research expertise in innovation technologies with Pinewood’s incredible history as a home of global film production.

“In keeping with Pinewood’s history, we believe that the National Lab will foster innovation by enabling world-class creatives to tell great stories with new technologies. This is a space for technology and storytelling to come together.

“By providing R&D support and a unique space for experimenting and taking risks, we can drive new ideas from playful sparks to outcomes that compete on a global stage. CoSTAR at Pinewood will create a launchpad for a whole new world of audience experience.”

Creative industries minister Sir Chris Bryant, added: “The iconic Pinewood Studios have been responsible for creating some of cinema’s most memorable moments - from James Bond and Jurassic World, to Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“Backed by £75.6 million of government funding for the wider CoSTAR network, it is fantastic that the CoSTAR National Lab will be opening at Pinewood to keep the studios - and the UK - at the forefront of new technologies that will power the future of filmmaking.

“This will help to ensure that the UK remains one of the most attractive filmmaking destinations in the world, in turn bringing in new investment and job opportunities which are crucial to this government’s Plan for Change.”

James Rider, general manager, Pinewood Studios said: “The CoSTAR National Lab will have a very welcome base at the heart of the British film industry. Pinewood Studios is a natural fit to nurture, develop and evolve new technologies and talent.

“We look forward to seeing the results of this substantial investment and unique collaboration and the positive impact on the future of the creative industries in the UK.”