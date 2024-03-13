The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess reveals whether Tim’s Listening Party will next become a TV show, and the influence of AI on music composition

Tim Burgess talks to Broadcast Tech editorial director Jake Bickerton about the development of Tim’s Listening Party, from Twitter/X to an Absolute Radio show to a hit podcast series.

Tim also covers the influence of AI in music, and admits he’s recorded a song he asked ChatGPT to write in the style of The Charlatans.

Find out more in this revealing episode of the Broadcast Tech Talks, which was recorded live at the Media Production & Technology show at London Olympia.

You can also watch this podcast episode below.