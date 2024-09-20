The Presteigne Broadcast brand has been brought back, shortly after the original business ceased trading over the summer.

UK-based equipment resellers and rental firms Visual Impact and India-based Real Impact bought the majority of the company’s equipment from the administrators and have now resurrected the brand under a new company. Half a dozen employees are working at one the business’ Crawley facilities, with the aim to move to a larger base and then hire more employees as it expands.

Presteigne ceased trading in June, during what has been a difficult time for dry hire companies. Broadcast Tech understands that while it will still offer dry hire, Presteigne will now focus on the projects and managed services side of its business - such as the remote gallery it provided for E1 racing. It also hopes to leverage Real Impact’s position in Asia and the Middle East.

Simon Atkinson, general manager of Presteigne Broadcast, said: “It’s been a tough few months, but Presteigne is back and looking forward to working with clients old and new.”