He will head up the US expansion of the archive digitisation and restoration specialist

Underground Vaults & Storage (UV&S) has hired Emmy award winning producer and director Shawn Rhodes as director of digital services for the US division of R3store Studios.

IUV&S acquired UK company R3Store Studios in April last year.

UV&S President, Jeff Ollenburger, said: “Adding R3Store Studios was a strategic shift for us. Our ability to provide digital services to such an important industry for us has been met with great enthusiasm. Expanding these services by establishing a US division was the next logical step and something our clients were asking for.

“We are so pleased to have Shawn lead this new division. His incredible background in all aspects of film and television production, combined with his experience as a college-level instructor in digital services uniquely positions him to lead the expansion of R3Store Studios’ services, ensuring the preservation and digitisation of cultural heritage for future generations.”

Rhodes was previously producer and director of the documentaries, Little Satchmo and This is Love, which won awards at festivals around the globe. His most recent project, The Sunshine Dreamer, is currently being screened at Independent film festivals worldwide.

The US division of R3Store Studios will be based in Wichita, Kansas, adjacent to UV&S Technology, a full-service IT and Data Center division. It will work with the UK division to provide a full range of digital services to clients around the world.