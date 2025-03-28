The camera is now available for £2,425+VAT, almost half the price of before

Red has almost halved the price of the Komodo camera, to £2,425+VAT.

The new pricing puts it alongside cameras such as the Sony FX3, Canon C70 and the Blackmagic PYXIS.

As well as announcing the price drop, Red has rolled out a substantial firmware update for the camera that enhances calibration speed, improves user page experience, and adds customisation options.

Red says the lower price point “improves access to Red’s unparalleled cinematic imaging technology and provides aspiring filmmakers and content creators with the opportunity to join the Red family and begin their journey into professional filmmaking.

Red Digital Cinema CEO, Keiji Oishi, said: “The team at Red is anchored by an ambition to continually create the most advanced, high-quality image capture solutions for the world’s top filmmakers, and equally important to our philosophy is democratising this technology. The Komodo line expands access for the broader creative community, and this price adjustment furthers that mission. It’s especially meaningful for emerging and independent filmmakers, empowering them with an affordable option to share their stories using Red’s innovative global shutter technology and unparalleled color science.”