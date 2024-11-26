REGISTER NOW

Broadcast Tech has revealed the full programme for its final conference of 2024 - the Cloud Innovations Forum – which takes place on Thursday (28 November) at Everyman Cinema, King’s Cross, London.

This conference brings together industry leaders, tech innovators, filmmakers, producers, and broadcasters to discuss and demonstrate how cloud solutions are revolutionising film and television production, distribution, and consumption.

Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in cloud computing, including scalable storage, real-time collaboration tools, remote production, and AI-driven analytics.

Participants will discover how cloud technology is enabling more efficient workflows, enhancing creative possibilities, and driving new business models.

The event’s sponsors are East On, Edit Cloud, LucidLink and Perifery.

Key topics include: Cloud-Based Production Virtual and Remote Collaboration AI and Machine Learning in the Cloud Cloud Security and Compliance Case Studies: Success stories from those that have embraced cloud technology

Cloud Innovations Forum - The Programme

09:00 09:40 - Registration & Welcome

09:45 10:15 - State of the Nation: All in the Cloud

Speakers:

Simon Green, CEO - Edit Cloud

Jai Cave, Technical Operations Director - Envy

Jim Simmons, Executive Product Manager - BBC

A panel of tech, production and post-production experts discuss how cloud services and cloud workflows have enabled creative benefits and streamlined previously laborious processes. It can be daunting to transition services to the cloud, but it provides an opportunity to replace unwieldly, hardware-based legacy workflows with flexible, elegant and efficient ways of working that can easily adapt as your requirements change. This panel discusses their own experiences of innovating in the cloud, including how they planned for and implemented the change, and the benefits and potential pitfalls to avoid.

10:20 10:40 - Enhancing Flexibility in Production

Sponsored by LucidLink

Chair: Imogen Kimberley, Inside Sales Specialist - EMEA & APAC - LucidLink

Speakers:

Zoe Jones, Creative Producer & Director

LucidLink is helping improve the quality of life for your production teams. In this session we will use the recent Davos and COP28 events as examples, this was achieved remotely with LucidLink. This removed the need for hard drives and Dropbox. Not only did this reduce the carbon footprint of an event about climate change, but it also improved the flexibility of the event and the happiness of the staff producing it. It was a high-pressure environment that needed a fast turnaround.

10:45 11:15 - Transforming the Future: Banijay Entertainment’s Landmark Cloud Technology Shift

Chair: Charlotte Wheeler, Director - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group

Speakers:

Damien Viel, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer - Banijay Entertainment

Richard Clarke, Head of Content Operations - Banijay Rights

As the largest independent content producer and distributor, Banijay Entertainment is leveraging cutting-edge cloud solutions to reshape its entire digital ecosystem—from content creation and storage to global collaboration and distribution. This session will cover the strategic vision driving the transformation, key challenges and successes along the way, and insights into how cloud innovation is set to enhance creative workflows, scalability, and security.

11:15 11:45 - Coffee Break

11:50 12:20 - Post-Production in the Cloud

Speakers:

Zeb Chadfield, Founder - The Finish Line

Duncan McWilliam, CEO - Outpost VFX

Genna McWhinnie, Head of Post - Azimuth

Many post-production disciplines previously tied to rooms at post-production houses, with content stored in machine rooms isolated in post houses, have now been replicated in the cloud. As well as enabling post houses to move from a cap ex to op ex model, the cloud provides a host of practical benefits. From ingest to editing, visual effects, graphics, grading, audio post-production and content distribution, this panel discusses how post-production has successfully transitioned into the cloud, and the lessons learned along the way.

12:25 12:55 - The Human Factor: The barriers to innovation in content creation

Sponsored by Edit Cloud

13:00 13:50 - Delegate Lunch

13:55 14:25 - Enabling seamless remote collaboration

Chair: Max Miller, Senior Reporter - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group

Speakers:

Claire Da Silva, MD & Lead Consultant

Louise Lawler, VP Global Content Proposition - DAZN

Cloud workflows enable teams and services to be distributed across multiple global locations while offering a very similar experience to all being geographically at the same location. This has provided live sports producers with the opportunity to work from centralised production hubs in a set location, reducing the requirements to send large numbers of people and OB trucks to different venues. Similarly, post-production teams can collaborate remotely at any stage of the process, making it possible for people to work flexibly, in the office or at home, in the UK or abroad, with no discernible difference in how they access software and content. This panel provides practical examples of how production teams are remotely collaborating using the cloud.

14:30 15:00 - AI and Machine Learning: Leveraging Data to Enhance Content Creation and Audience Engagement

Speakers:

Monica Garcia Torija, Content Creation Generalist & VFX Virtual Production - Dimension Studio

Jonathan Morgan, SVP Product & Technology - Perifery

Having your data stored in the cloud provides seamless access to a huge and growing range of AI services. AI can organise your data and enable content to be interrogated like never before. You can quickly find anything you want in your content – specific people, locations, animals, vehicles, brands or whatever. You can also transcribe and translate dialogue to enable searches for key words in any language. AI can also generate fixed-length highlights clips of sports and other content, create trailers and find engaging moments to share on social media. This panel presents a series of compelling use cases for applying AI to content stored in the cloud, and discusses what future creative opportunities might open up through AI.