REGISTER NOW

The free-to-attend event takes place on Thursday (28 November) at Everyman Cinema, King’s Cross
Broadcast Tech has revealed the full programme for its final conference of 2024 - the Cloud Innovations Forum – which takes place on Thursday (28 November) at Everyman Cinema, King’s Cross, London.
The free-to-attend event is already very nearly at capacity, with registrations due to close at the end of today (Tuesday 26 November). If you’d like to attend, please register your place now at https://www.broadcasttechevents.co.uk/cloud-innovations-forum
This conference brings together industry leaders, tech innovators, filmmakers, producers, and broadcasters to discuss and demonstrate how cloud solutions are revolutionising film and television production, distribution, and consumption.
Attendees will gain insights into the latest advancements in cloud computing, including scalable storage, real-time collaboration tools, remote production, and AI-driven analytics.
Participants will discover how cloud technology is enabling more efficient workflows, enhancing creative possibilities, and driving new business models.
The event’s sponsors are East On, Edit Cloud, LucidLink and Perifery.
Key topics include:
Cloud-Based Production
Virtual and Remote Collaboration
AI and Machine Learning in the Cloud
Cloud Security and Compliance
Case Studies: Success stories from those that have embraced cloud technology
Cloud Innovations Forum - The Programme
09:00 09:40 - Registration & Welcome
09:45 10:15 - State of the Nation: All in the Cloud
Speakers:
Simon Green, CEO - Edit Cloud
Jai Cave, Technical Operations Director - Envy
Jim Simmons, Executive Product Manager - BBC
A panel of tech, production and post-production experts discuss how cloud services and cloud workflows have enabled creative benefits and streamlined previously laborious processes. It can be daunting to transition services to the cloud, but it provides an opportunity to replace unwieldly, hardware-based legacy workflows with flexible, elegant and efficient ways of working that can easily adapt as your requirements change. This panel discusses their own experiences of innovating in the cloud, including how they planned for and implemented the change, and the benefits and potential pitfalls to avoid.
10:20 10:40 - Enhancing Flexibility in Production
Sponsored by LucidLink
Chair: Imogen Kimberley, Inside Sales Specialist - EMEA & APAC - LucidLink
Speakers:
Zoe Jones, Creative Producer & Director
LucidLink is helping improve the quality of life for your production teams. In this session we will use the recent Davos and COP28 events as examples, this was achieved remotely with LucidLink. This removed the need for hard drives and Dropbox. Not only did this reduce the carbon footprint of an event about climate change, but it also improved the flexibility of the event and the happiness of the staff producing it. It was a high-pressure environment that needed a fast turnaround.
10:45 11:15 - Transforming the Future: Banijay Entertainment’s Landmark Cloud Technology Shift
Chair: Charlotte Wheeler, Director - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group
Speakers:
Damien Viel, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer - Banijay Entertainment
Richard Clarke, Head of Content Operations - Banijay Rights
As the largest independent content producer and distributor, Banijay Entertainment is leveraging cutting-edge cloud solutions to reshape its entire digital ecosystem—from content creation and storage to global collaboration and distribution. This session will cover the strategic vision driving the transformation, key challenges and successes along the way, and insights into how cloud innovation is set to enhance creative workflows, scalability, and security.
11:15 11:45 - Coffee Break
11:50 12:20 - Post-Production in the Cloud
Speakers:
Zeb Chadfield, Founder - The Finish Line
Duncan McWilliam, CEO - Outpost VFX
Genna McWhinnie, Head of Post - Azimuth
Many post-production disciplines previously tied to rooms at post-production houses, with content stored in machine rooms isolated in post houses, have now been replicated in the cloud. As well as enabling post houses to move from a cap ex to op ex model, the cloud provides a host of practical benefits. From ingest to editing, visual effects, graphics, grading, audio post-production and content distribution, this panel discusses how post-production has successfully transitioned into the cloud, and the lessons learned along the way.
12:25 12:55 - The Human Factor: The barriers to innovation in content creation
Sponsored by Edit Cloud
Details TBC
13:00 13:50 - Delegate Lunch
13:55 14:25 - Enabling seamless remote collaboration
Chair: Max Miller, Senior Reporter - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group
Speakers:
Claire Da Silva, MD & Lead Consultant
Louise Lawler, VP Global Content Proposition - DAZN
Cloud workflows enable teams and services to be distributed across multiple global locations while offering a very similar experience to all being geographically at the same location. This has provided live sports producers with the opportunity to work from centralised production hubs in a set location, reducing the requirements to send large numbers of people and OB trucks to different venues. Similarly, post-production teams can collaborate remotely at any stage of the process, making it possible for people to work flexibly, in the office or at home, in the UK or abroad, with no discernible difference in how they access software and content. This panel provides practical examples of how production teams are remotely collaborating using the cloud.
14:30 15:00 - AI and Machine Learning: Leveraging Data to Enhance Content Creation and Audience Engagement
Speakers:
Monica Garcia Torija, Content Creation Generalist & VFX Virtual Production - Dimension Studio
Jonathan Morgan, SVP Product & Technology - Perifery
Having your data stored in the cloud provides seamless access to a huge and growing range of AI services. AI can organise your data and enable content to be interrogated like never before. You can quickly find anything you want in your content – specific people, locations, animals, vehicles, brands or whatever. You can also transcribe and translate dialogue to enable searches for key words in any language. AI can also generate fixed-length highlights clips of sports and other content, create trailers and find engaging moments to share on social media. This panel presents a series of compelling use cases for applying AI to content stored in the cloud, and discusses what future creative opportunities might open up through AI.
