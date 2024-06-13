Reuters has selected Sony’s Alpha and XDCAM cameras, G Master lenses and audio equipment for its worldwide video group.

The group will be using Alpha 7S III, and PXW-Z280 as its main shooting kit, paired with UWP-D wireless audio. The kit began shipping to 23 locations around the globe in April 2024.

Sony’s Media Backbone Hive is already in use at Reuters as its main multi-platform news production system.

The Alpha 7S III includes improved autofocus performance for hybrid use and improved low light performance, while the PXW-Z280 includes an electronic variable ND filter and Sony’s Instant HDR workflow, eliminating the need for colour grading.

Gildas Pelliet, imaging and professional solutions at Sony Europe, said: “We are delighted that Reuters has chosen Sony for this key piece of their technological ecosystem. In pressured environments, nothing is more important for a news organisation than to be reliable and timely. This is where reliability, picture quality and cloud-based workflows become crucial – and those are the qualities we have brought to our cameras and workflow solutions.”