Rise Academy has named its new leadership team, consisting of former CTO of BT Sport Andy Beale, managing director of Dovetail Creative Lisa Collins, and senior director - global IT infrastructure architect at Warner Bros. Discovery Jackie Howes.

The charity will continue its work as before, which includes in-school workshops, Summer School at Global Academy in London (29-30 July 2024), partnering with TeenTech STEM festivals and mentoring university students. It is also launching a second Summer School in north west England, which will take place 1-2 August.

It will continue to be supported by Warner Bros Discovery, ITV, Clear-Com, EMG, Vizrt, AE Live, Pixelogic, Sky, Harmonic, Timeline and Bubble Agency, and working closely with Rise. All three of the leadership team will continue to hold their places on the Rise board.

Beale said: “We are delighted to be launching the Rise Academy charity, building on the previous success with an ambitious program to reach more young people across a wider geographic area than ever before. We will seek to educate, inspire and inform them about the brilliant technical career pathways in the media and entertainment industry. We are grateful for all the incredible support we continue to enjoy from sponsors, volunteers and our Rise Academy Champions.”

Urban Judge, a student at the Rise Academy Summer School, said of the Academy’s work: “The Summer School was absolutely brilliant; a fun, inspirational and informative experience which showed me all the amazing career opportunities, tech and jobs inside the media world. We were able to get hands on with all the equipment and learn so much from the industry volunteers. As a direct result of the Summer School I applied to join Global Academy where I am now studying. I love it and really really enjoyed my time at the Rise Academy Summer as both an attendee in 2022 and a presenter in 2023 and I look forward to working with the team in 2024 and can’t wait to help make it a huge success.”