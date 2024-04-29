Platform incubated and financed by End Cue allows producers to run “What if…” scenarios to see budget and timing implications

RivetAI has launched an AI-powered workflow platform for script coverage, scheduling, and budgeting processes in production.

Incubated and financed in-house by production company End Cue, the RivetAI platform allows users to optimise variables impacting production costs, which can assist with getting projects greenlit. Producers can run detailed “what-if” cost scenarios, using a proprietary Large Language Model, enhanced through training on End Cue’s own screenplay data. It uses Natural Language Processing techniques to analyse scripts, as well as deep learning and optimisation algorithms to advise on resource allocation and production planning.

End Cue co-founder Walter Kortschak, a board trustee at Caltech, recruited two Caltech AI scientists, Debajyoti Ray and Sadaf Amouzegar, and formed RivetAI to develop and commercialise these tools, which had previously been used internally.

The company plans to sell the product with a performance-based subscription pricing model for independent production companies, studios, and streaming services, focusing on the percentage of savings achieved in production costs.

Andrew Kortschak, co-founder at End Cue said: “We understand on a grassroots level the challenges of independent filmmaking – and were excited by the opportunity to harness emerging technologies to empower creatives to navigate some of the areas where projects most often get stuck.

“The intention is to give independent producers, line producers and production companies access to a purpose-built program that rivals the proprietary internal tech that the streamers and studios base their greenlight processes off of. Optimising variables that drive production costs is the biggest driver on whether feature films are greenlit, as the cost of production has risen at a significant rate given the Covid-19 pandemic, union rate hikes, and inflation. With RivetAI, users can move into the production phase more informed than ever before.”

Sadaf Amouzegar, co-founder and CEO of RivetAI, who joined the company after a history in AI development and software engineering at other businesses such as Qualcomm, Smartrac, and SpaceX, added: “With a background in data science and a passion for the arts, I am so proud to be able to provide a solution for some of the biggest roadblocks in film and television content production. AI can create a meaningful support for producers and creatives, and we’ve brought together a huge collection of research, innovation, and drive to be able to get this tool to the point where we can launch it publicly. At its best, technology like this can democratise access to genuine support for projects as they navigate the various hurdles of cost projections, planning and scheduling.”