Ross Video has launched data-driven weather graphics software called Raiden that’s designed to make it possible for newsrooms to present more immersive real-time weather content.

Raiden acquires, processes, and visualises weather data from a wide range of sources. It brings weather graphics to Ross’s XPression via a web-based tool, enabling meteorologists to collaborate with producers and designers to prepare weather and climate content anywhere.

The Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RUV) was the first to adopt Raiden in its newsroom.

RUV head of production, Gisli Berg, said: “Raiden has transformed our approach to weather storytelling by removing the limitations of our old system. Our news and weather teams now collaborate more effectively to produce higher-quality content. And the ability to access and prepare content from anywhere has made the team’s job easier.”

Boromy Ung, senior director, product management and business development - graphics at Ross Video, added: “Raiden is another example of our commitment to advancing our solutions to empower customers to create the most captivating content and maintain their competitive edge in the broadcasting industry.”