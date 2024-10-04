The British LED lighting company says it hopes the brand will have a future after appointing administrators on 17 September

Rotolight has gone into administration, but says it hopes the brand will continue.

The company – specifically, Rotolight Group Limited – appointed administrators on 17 September. No more details related to the company’s status or liabilities are currently available on Companies House.

However, according to a report on Digital Camera World, Rotolight says it’s hopeful the brand will have a future.

Rotolight is a British brand making LED lighting for film, TV and stills cinematography.

It launched in 2009 and has since amassed 50+ patented technologies, designs and trademarks, and sold more than 140,000 lighting units sold worldwide.

Rotolight products have been used on major feature films, including Ghostbusters, Afterlife, The Colour Room and James Bond – Skyfall, as well as many TV shows, such as ITV’s Dancing on Ice, Amazon’s The Expanse, and Emmy-Award winning, Grey’s Anatomy.