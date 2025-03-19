The former head of TV at Pinewood Studios will focus on strengthening Versa’s ties with broadcasters, production companies, and commissioners

Versa Studios has appointed Sarah McGettigan in the position of head of sales.

McGettigan brings over 23 years of experience, having worked at Pinewood Television since its launch in 2001.

As head of TV, she worked on major productions such as My Family and Weakest Link, managing key clients including the BBC, Avalon and Endemol.

McGettigan will lead the TV sales strategy of Versa Studios, focusing on strengthening ties with broadcasters, production companies, and commissioners.

McGettigan said: “I’m delighted to be joining Versa at this exciting time in the business. I’m passionate about television and committed to delivering excellence in client service, facilitating creativity and new ideas, and creating happy, productive, and efficient working environments for clients, colleagues, and crew. I look forward to contributing to Versa’s ongoing success and continuing to work with the brilliant people across this industry.”

Charlie Ingall, executive director, Versa Studios, added: “Sarah is a fantastic addition to the Versa Studios team. She is well known figure in the industry and her deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and commitment to client relationships align perfectly with Versa’s mission to be the first choice for productions who want world-class TV studios and services. Sarah’s experience and knowledge will play a leading role in our growth over the next few years and beyond.”