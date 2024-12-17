Current joint managing directors Nick Smith and Ian Johnson will retire from their positions at the end of this year

Shinfield Studios will get a change of leadership in the new year as current joint managing directors Nick Smith and Ian Johnson step aside and Dean Horne, vice president of global studio operations, and Charlene St Aubyn, financial controller take over.

Both Horne and St Aubyn have been part of the team since the early phases of construction.

Smith and Johnson ”will retire from their positions at the end of the year,” says a press release from Shinfield Studios.

The Studios complex is one of the UK’s biggest new film and television studio spaces, with the site covering one million sq ft. The Studios include 18 state-of-the-art sound stages and supporting facilities.

Peter Rumbold, CEO of Shadowbox Studios (Shinfield Studios is part of the Shadowbox Studios group), said: “I would like to thank both Nick and Ian for all of their efforts in helping to create a world class film and television studio in Shinfield. They’ve paved the way for our best-in-class operations team, led by Dean Horne, and secured an exceptional pipeline of productions into 2025 and beyond.”