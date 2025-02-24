SilverScape has launched a virtual production facility in Manchester.

The studio, which will be revealed in a presentation at Versa Studios, Manchester this week, includes a 14m x 4m LED wall, disguise media servers, camera tracking from Mo-Sys, lighting provision from MBS, and processing from Brompton. It will offer creative development, production capabilities, virtual production facilities, post-production, and final asset delivery for TV, film and advertising.

The company is led by co-founders Ian Armstrong, now executive chairman, and Simon Binns, now CEO. Armstrong brings over 25 years of experience with Britvic, Honda and as a global marketing director for Jaguar Land Rover, while Binns was formerly a director at global agencies BBH and Ogilvy/ WPP.

Armstrong said: “Virtual production offers tremendous potential for content creators all over the world in a fascinating blend of the physical and the digital in our productions.”

Binns added: “We’ll be working closely with producers and agencies to understand the creative requirements, assess the feasibility and cost requirements, and provide guidance throughout every step of the process until the work is on air. AI tools will help to streamline and support the creative workflow but will not replace human creativity. The idea and script, performance and direction on set, and decision making on the final edit will remain entirely human.”