The studio complex will be able to build sets without going through the usual planning process

Sky Studios Elstree has been given special, flexible planning rules by Hertsmere Borough Council to enable it to build sets without going through the usual planning process.

The rules offered to Sky Studios Elstree are similar to the planning powers that already exist for the EastEnders set at BBC Elstree Centre.

Cross-party councillors at Hertsmere Borough Council voted to adopt two development consent orders (LDOs), which cover the studio and Panattoni Park Borehamwood, which Sky leases.

These enable the studio to accommodate new productions without having to submit planning permission every time, making it possible to build temporary structures such as marquees and portable buildings.

The LDOs cover activities including designing, building, decorating, storing and striking film sets, welfare and catering for crew, hair and makeup, and post-production. Structures must not exceed 15m above ground level, except for hoarding and fencing, which has a limit of 5m.

Sky Studios Elstree chief operating officer Caroline Cooper said: “We built Sky Studios Elstree to welcome some of the biggest blockbusters from across the globe and so we’re thrilled that this special planning permission has been approved, allowing for the flexibility needed in a world-class studio facility.”

Separate to the flexible planning rules, Sky has put forward plans to build an extension to its studio at Elstree, which will be decided in May

The proposed extension would add 10 sound stages to Sky Studios Elstree.