She has been with the company for eight-and-a-half years, most recently as chief revenue officer

Telstra Broadcast Services has named Karen Clark as its new CEO.

She replaces Andreas Eriksson, who had led the business for five years until June. He has since become acting chief commercial officer and a member of the executive management team at distribution technology company Net Insight.

Clark has been with Telstra Broadcast Services for eight-and-a-half years, originally joining as head of sales for Australia and New Zealand. She has also led those regions and APAC, and was chief revenue officer before this appointment. Prior to joining Telstra, Clark had worked at a number of technology companies, including Globecast Australia.

“It is an honor and privilege to lead our exceptional TBS team at such an exciting time in the industry, and I am deeply passionate about the continued growth and success of the company,” said Clark. “The demand for high-performance media solutions continues to develop, and our focus remains on delivering innovative, fit-for-purpose managed services and solutions that meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

She added: “The past few years have been remarkable, and I’m thrilled to build on the strong foundation we’ve established. We’ve taken risks, driven growth, built trust, and created bespoke solutions with our partners. I look forward to building on our achievements and setting up TBS for future success.”