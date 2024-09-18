Bristol City Council is planning to sell The Bottle Yard Studios to “unlock greater investment opportunities, which cannot be pursued under council ownership”.

A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: “Officers have been given permission to move a proposed sale to the next step and identify a potential buyer for the studios. Councillors will reconvene shortly to finalise their discussions about a proposed sale of the long leasehold and decide on whether to move ahead with the recommended sale.”

The facility first opened in 2010, and underwent a major expansion in 2022. The studio’s close partnership with the Bristol Film Office ensures locations across the city regularly feature in primetime TV shows and feature films.

Latest figures from Bristol Film Office show that film and High End TV production at The Bottle Yard Studios and on location in Bristol is now worth more than £20m per year to Bristol’s economy.

Bristol City Council currently owns the studio complex. Along with the West of England Combined Authority and a number of other organisations, the council has maintained steady investment into the facility since opening.

The council said that, “owing to changes in the TV and film production market and the ownership and investment models of local authority-owned studios elsewhere , councillors are being asked to agree to a process to identify a purchaser for the studios to maximise future investment opportunities”.

Councillor Tony Dyer, leader of Bristol City Council and chair of the strategy and resources policy committee, said: “The Bottle Yard Studios began as a regeneration project aimed at stimulating economic and social benefits that could benefit the city whilst providing vital new facilities for the regional film and TV sector. The success of the studios over the past 14 years is almost unparalleled with the facility returning on investment many times over through the creation of hundreds of jobs through the sector and being a primary stimulator of millions of pounds of inward investment to the city.

“Now we’re seeing a change in the sector market and an evolution in the ownership models of studios across the country, it’s the right time for the council to consider the best future course for the facility. We’ve seen the huge potential the studios possess to drive economic and social value for the city and to be a focal point for the UK’s TV and film industry. What I and my colleagues on the committee now want to do is to explore how to grow investment and deliver the most for Bristol.”

Laura Aviles, Bristol City Council head of film, who oversees the studios, adds: “I’m pleased that the future of The Bottle Yard is being placed high on the agenda by council leaders. There is absolutely no doubt that the studios have had a transformative effect on the film and TV industry in Bristol and the West. This success can be seen in the thriving workplace it provides for hundreds of crew and creative professionals each day, the tight-knit community of specialist companies resident on site, and a strong booking slate stretching into 2025/26. Since expanding 2 years ago, our reputation has been further elevated amongst leading UK and US producers, commissioners and streamers. I want to ensure The Bottle Yard continues to achieve its full potential into the future.”