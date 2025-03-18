The maker of the camera describes it as the smallest camera with a global shutter on the market today

Miniature camera specialist Dream Chip Technologies is launching the AtomTwo camera at NAB 2025.

The company says the AtomTwo builds on the success of the AtomOne series, and brings “a new level of quality and convenience to the sports and production market”.

The camera measures just 29mm x 29mm x 33mm and captures at HDR quality. The integral 4.5mm lens provides a 90-degree field of view, making it well suited for body-worn ref cams as well as fixed POV uses and for use on miniature drones.

It weighs 55g, including the lens and stereo microphone.

Dream Chip Technologies says the AtomTwo is the smallest camera with a global shutter available on the market today.

The global shutter means you don’t get visible distortions and disturbances associated with a rolling shutter.

The camera’s colour reproduction, global shutter and wide colour gamut make it simple to match to box cameras in major productions, says Dream Chip.

Jan Peter Berns, CSO / CFO at Dream Chip, said: “During the development programme of the AtomTwo we had experienced users come in and really put the camera through its paces. They found they could match it to a system camera so well that it was hard for even an expert shader to tell which was which.”