TVU Networks has unveiled its hybrid video router, TVU MediaHub.

The cloud-based platform manages video signals in IP and SDI environments, and marks a departure from traditional hardware-dependent routers.

Being cloud-based, it supports limitless inputs and outputs, which TVU says “signifies a major shift towards cloud-based digital media workflows, enhancing the quality and efficiency of broadcasting”.

TVU MediaHub also intergrates AI-powered ingestion, advanced graphics, and streamlined live production and ad management tools.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, said: “TVU MediaHub is born from our collaboration with over 4,000 leading media companies globally. As the demand for IP-based input and output sources grows, so does the complexity of managing increasing numbers of decoders and encoders. TVU MediaHub offers an innovative approach to handling, processing, and routing these signals. We’re thrilled to now offer this solution to a wider audience.

“TVU MediaHub is more than a routing tool; it’s a portal to endless broadcasting possibilities. We’re eager to see how this platform will enable content creators and broadcasters to innovate and engage their audiences in novel, exciting ways.”