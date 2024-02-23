The University of Leeds has taken over the former Channel 4 news set and equipment in Leeds.

Channel 4 moved out of the facility last year, opening a permanent studio in the city for its news broadcasts and FactCheck unit. All the high performance equipment and technology from its former, temporary, studio have been donated to the University of Leeds’ School of Media and Communication, with the set dismantled and taken to the University for use there.

The University’s journalism students are now using the kit for their assessed newsdays, where they imitate a day in a professional newsroom, finding, presenting, and producing their own stories. Channel 4’s North of England correspondent Clare Fallon, who studied Broadcast Journalism at Leeds, and studio manager Sam Parker joined the students this week to give feedback on their work.

Fallon said: “It has been great to be back at the University of Leeds today seeing once again the success of this brilliant partnership. We know the future success of our industry depends on training the best young talent, and we are proud of the links we’ve forged now Channel 4 News has a permanent base in the city.

“We are delighted to see this Channel 4 News studio equipment from our first temporary Leeds base put to good use. The newsdays programme coming out of the course sounds like a fantastic grounding in news production and its fantastic to see the equipment right at the heart of it.”

Andy Irving, the technical manager who arranged for the set to be moved from the studio to the University, said: “The decision by Channel 4 to donate their temporary industry-standard news set to our university is a testament to their commitment to the city by inspiring both our current students and those who will walk through our doors in the future.

“The process, efficiently completed over several days with the indispensable support of Channel 4’s studio manager, Sam Parker, exemplifies the seamless teamwork and dedication that characterised this project. Our team of three technicians adeptly managed the logistics, including the innovative installation of a rear projection screen and projector, to integrate the set into our teaching environment.”