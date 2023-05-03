Channel 4 has opened a permanent news studio in Leeds, using it for the first time last night (2 May 2023).

It was used for the 7pm bulletin, after a temporary studio had been used for daily programming at Channel 4’s Leeds base since early 2022. It will now co-present its news shows from Leeds and London, becoming the first national evening news programme to co-present from two locations.

The studio facilities, alongside recently appointed head of regions Sunita Bhatti, deputy head of home news Sally Chesworth and communities editor Darshna Soni, will also support the delivery of its data-led journalism - supported by the programme’s FactCheck unit.

Now that the news bulletin has moved to its permanent home, Channel 4 has donated high-performance equipment and technology from its temporary studio to the University of Leeds’ School of Media and Communication.

Kristyn Gorton, head of the School of Media and Communication at the University of Leeds, said: “We are very grateful for C4 News’ kind donation, and would like to thank Head of Regions, Sunita Bhatti, and the rest of the C4 News team in Leeds for the opportunity to utilise such a well-recognised TV set. It will be put to good use by students and staff within The School of Media and Communication and I know they’re already looking forward to using it on the BA Journalism newsdays.”

The first show from the permanent studio featured Channel 4 News’ new data correspondent Ciaran Jenkins, anchored by long-standing presenter Jackie Long, and had a special focus on the state of UK education.

Esme Wren, editor of Channel 4 News, said of the move: “Tonight we launch our new studio in Leeds – a project many years in the making, we’re delighted to finally be bringing it to life as we significantly expand our presence across the UK. With two national newsrooms to deliver the daily bulletin, this new venture is a visible investment in the region, marking our clear commitment to storytelling from across the country, alongside giving us a new home for our data-driven journalism. As we come to air, I want to say a huge thank you to the whole Channel 4 News team who have worked tirelessly to make this happen”.

Louisa Compton, head of news & current affairs & specialist, added: “Today’s launch of the permanent studio officially makes Channel 4 News the first prime news programme to co-present from two locations – demonstrating Channel 4’s commitment to nations and regions and representing the whole of the UK. It will bring more authentic regional voices to our news coverage, deliver more opportunities to people in the region and help ensure we continue to provide the best news coverage for our audiences.”

Rachel Corp, CEO of ITN, commented: “Our Channel 4 News’ Leeds studio puts state-of-the-art digital technology and connectivity at the heart of the award-winning coverage for which we are known.

“ITN’s newsrooms are committed to reflecting the experience of people across the UK and our investment in Channel 4 News’ Leeds operation and the content teams based there will significantly deepen our roots in communities across the north of England and enrich our coverage for viewers right across the nation.”