V-Nova has revealed the first films to use its PresenZ VR format, Sharkarma and Weightless.

PresenZ delivers Six-Degrees-of-Freedom experiences, also known as volumetric viewing, which allows for longer films to be seen in VR without viewers developing motion sickness. It also means that films don’t need to be put into Unreal Engine to be shown in VR.

With PresenZ, normal VFX pipelines and software, such as Maya, Houdini, etc., can be used, with the only change that content will have to be created in 360 degrees rather than 180. As a result, it can take two-to-three times longer to render, but that is still a large cost and time saving on having to adapt an entire project.

The first two films to be created with the technology includes Sharkarma: Guardian of the Oceans, a shark thriller produced by David Miles Uslan, V-Nova principals Gianluca Meardi and Guido Meardi, technology pioneer Tristan Salomè, creator and media personality Valentina Martelli, and animator, writer and director Cinzia Angelini.

In addition, there is Weightless, a music video from Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning composer Diane Warren, performed by international artist Arilena Ara, and directed and choreographed by music producer Chokolate.

Both are available on ImmersiX, an app launching on SteamVR with both free and paid cinematic 6DoF content. For future films, V-Nova can also embed its PresenZ player in other streaming platforms.

“We are entering a new era of cinematic entertainment—one where audiences don’t just watch but step inside a film,” said Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova. “With V-Nova PresenZ, we’ve unlocked true volumetric, high-fidelity storytelling that redefines what ‘immersive’ can be. Sharkarma and Weightless demonstrate the vast creative potential of this technology—pushing the boundaries of narrative, music, and audience engagement alike.

“By leveraging the same production pipelines as typical CG video, studios can now cost-effectively remaster their archives or adapt current theatrical releases in 6DoF format. With over 30 million VR households spending $7 billion annually in gaming, there’s a significant opportunity to repurpose beloved IPs and to create unprecedented musical shows, for a new era of storytelling. We’re thrilled to offer VR headset users the first taste of this cinematic revolution—and we invite them to tell us which franchises or artists they want to see next in V-Nova PresenZ.”

Gianluca Meardi added: “For the entertainment industry, V-Nova PresenZ offers the same production pipelines, skills, and costs as traditional CG video. Now, creators can effortlessly add it as an output format—just like IMAX or ScreenX—while reaching a significantly broader audience and extending the lifespan of their content. This seamless integration not only enables the remastering of past hits but also drives innovation in future projects, ultimately allowing viewers to step inside their favorite stories—without the motion sickness typical of VR360/180 movies.”