Vicon has launched Markerless Motion Capture, a mocap system that doesn’t need markers, which will be available from 19 March.

The tech was first revealed at Siggraph 2023, and has since been tested by various members of the industry through Vicon’s VFX Pioneer Program. Beta testers included Industrial Light & Magic, Gearbox Entertainment, Dimension | DNEG360, Dreamscape Immersive, Framestore and more, and it is being shown at the Game Developer Conference, in San Francisco, this week.

Dimension | DNEG360 has produced a short film using the technology, which will be revealed later this month. The images accompanying this article are from behind the scenes of this production, which Broadcast Tech visited to see the tech in action.

The system comprises a new markerless motion-tracking camera (“Vanguard”) and new software incorporating advanced computer vision, machine learning and proven algorithms to capture human performance without markers (“Shōgun Markerless” and “Shōgun Post”). It is targeted at being used for previs and rapid prototyping, both of which could be done outside of a studio and without a long setup time.

As the system is integrated into Vicon’s main Shōgun software, it can be used at the same time as markered mocap - for example adding markers to props while actors are allowed to go markerless. Also, the data from testing in markerless can be carried across to a markered production, simplifying the process.

Vicon CEO Imogen O’Connor said: “Vicon Markerless, developed over several years with meticulous attention to detail, sets a new standard for motion capture across games, film, episodic TV and immersive experiences. It enables VFX teams to rapidly refine early creative ideas and iterations marker-free, and offers a seamless transition to optical motion capture as needed. Markerless motion capture opens up a world of possibilities for the VFX industry and delivers greater efficiency in creating innovative entertainment.”

Ben Kolakovic, virtual production operations manager at Industrial Light & Magic, said: “The new markerless system from Vicon has significantly accelerated our creative process, enabling us to reach results faster. We now receive mocap data much more quickly than before, which allows our artists to experiment with new ideas in a fraction of the time. This streamlined workflow not only fosters creativity but also enhances our ability to iterate efficiently and fine-tune performances.”