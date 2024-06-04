The project took three months to complete, involved modifying the Sony FX6 so that it could be used effectively in a broadcast workflow

Camera control specialist Videosys Broadcast has partnered with Dutch company Broadcast Rental to create a camera control system that enables the Sony FX6 camera to be integrated into a MOVI rig.

The Sony FX6 is a popular choice for HDR productions wanting to capture a filmic look. By teaming the FX6 with a MOVI rig, it’s possible to capture filmic shots with “real depth of field, stunning AF performance and superb cinematic expression without compromising on the control offered by larger, heavier and less flexible broadcast camera systems,” says Broadcast Rental.

Frank Steenbeek, chief operating officer at Broadcast Rental, said: “Cameras such as the FX6 are becoming much more sophisticated. However, operating them on the wireless systems used in HDR broadcast workflows is tricky because this is not what they are designed for. We were determined to create a solution that would give broadcasters the creative benefits of filmic cameras housed in a lightweight rig, but without sacrificing the wireless control they were used to.”

MOVI operator Ben de Graaf was involved in the project, along with Videosys.

Broadcast Rental founder GP Slee, explains: “I’ve known Colin Tomlin, Videosys Broadcast’s CEO and founder, for many years and regard him as something of a technical guru. We are heavy users and testers of the camera control, RF links and camera backs that the company develops, all of which help us make improvements to our own systems.”

Steenbeek adds: “It was a difficult puzzle as there were a number of parameters needing to be addressed. The FX6 was the right choice of camera because it is lightweight and has the look and feel of a mainstream broadcast camera, which makes it very straightforward for operators to use. But what we didn’t have was a control system that could control the lens or operate the camera itself. We reached out to Videosys and gave them a specific request – build us a solution that works.”

Tomlin explains: “As the Sony FX6 is not a broadcast camera like, say, an HCD3500, there is a no real way to control it. Even Sony don’t make a remote control panel for it. However, they do offer control over ethernet of some features and that was our starting point.”

Videosys designer George Bairaktaris looked at the range of supported features and re-mapped Videosys’ uni-directional control using Sony RCP1500 or Sony RCP3500 remote control panels to directly pick up the available features on the FX6.

Tomlin says: “Features such as master black and gamma, for example, were remapped to a Color Box colour corrector, and through a combination of both the camera itself and the post processing of the Color Box, we were able to devise acceptable control of the FX6 for broadcast use.”

Steenbeek adds: “By using what was already there, Videosys have succeeded in creating a very well thought out and innovative solution that not only works perfectly but also brings the FX6 into the Videosys wireless ecosystem that we are already using.”

Broadcast Rental will now be deploying the new system across numerous football matches throughout Europe, including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europe League and UEFA Conference League games.

Steenbeek says: “We’ve had a lot of interest from broadcasters who want to use this system because it is so mobile and versatile. Having access to a fully controllable filmic camera mounted on a lightweight MOVI rig means that content can now be captured in any location. Whether it is filming the arrival of team buses, recording interviews outside the stadium or even capturing the action at the back of the pitch, this system brings a whole new level of creativity to live sports coverage.”

Broadcast Rental has worked on Formula 1, the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup, the EUFA EURO tournament and Champions League Football, the Tour de France, the Dakar rally, the MTV European Music Awards and assorted rock, pop and classical concerts.