Media Cymru has invested almost £180,000 in funding for 18 projects across the media sector.

This is a repeat of the intitiative first launched in 2023, which has since seen 10 of 18 projects go on to further develop their work through Media Cymru’s Development Fund in 2023/24.

2024 includes projects related to the fields of immersive technology, virtual production and interactive experiences, the ethical use of AI, and sustainable solutions to the challenges of net zero. You can see the full list of titles below.

Funded projects Bylines Cymru - Redesigning citizen journalism: in search of true inclusion

Cowshed - Stori Lab by Cowshed x Cerebra

The National Eisteddfod - Exploring Sustainable Eisteddfod Filming with AI

Luke Harris - Empowering Creatives through Ethical AI and Personalised Generative Models

Jess Magness - Prosiect Sain | Sign Project

Chwarel - Automated Consent Verification and Management System for video media production

Y Pod - Llais (voice) - Welsh translation and lipsync for video production

Common Wealth - Expanded Realities - DIY immersive virtual environments for working class audiences

Truth Department - Documentary Learning

yello brick - Gentle Gathering - Quiet Connection in a Noisy World

Creadigol Design - Inclusive Virtual Production Hub for SMEs

Green Shoots Locations - Green Shoots Locations - the Location Agency helping productions make sustainable Location choices

Ali Al Anbaki - Refugees and Asylum Seekers Assistance (“RASA”)

Rhydda Projects - Collaboration for rapid decarbonisation of energy & transportation in the film & HETV industry

Clare Spencer - WeVersion

Kinetic Pixel - Using AI and LLM to determine trends, analyse and predict outcomes of knowledge-based competitions and quizzes

rondo media - The Story Space

Atgof - Director and first AD Development

Seed Fund is designed to super-charge the creation of new products, services and experiences across the media sector in the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), and each project will have five months to work with support and guidance from Media Cymru partners PDR and the Alacrity Foundation.

Seed funded applicants who successfully complete their projects are also invited to apply for development funding of up to £50,000, with a new fund opening in February 2025. The development funding targets RD&I projects that demonstrate clear potential for a tangible product or service.

Media Cymru’s fund manager, James Atkinson, said: “Following a successful and highly competitive application process, we’re pleased to announce a new cohort of projects embarking on a new research and development journey which will touch upon new and emerging areas of exploration in the sector. Media Cymru is dedicated to laying the groundwork for a fair, green and growth-oriented future for the media sector and this year’s Seed Fund projects align perfectly with our vision for the sector. We look forward to seeing how these ideas evolve in the coming months…”

Successful seed funded projects for 2024 include Y Pod Cyf., who are set to investigate the effectiveness, ethics and cost of using state-of-the-art AI for lip-syncing to and from Welsh language in video production.

Y Pod Cyf.’s director, Aled Jones said: “Having Media Cymru’s support means we’re able to develop and research how we can examine the possible effects and ethical implications of using AI lip-syncing tools while producing Welsh-to-English video content to guide how we can package as a platform for markets that might have an interest. We’d like to ask questions around the use of AI, how the technology could support Welsh projects and how we can use it responsibly.”

Also set to embark on their research journey as part of the 2024 Seed Fund is Truth Department, who will be researching whether it’s possible to utilise the unused educational rights of documentary films and potentially adapt them as workplace learning tools for social change.

Truth Department’s producer, Dewi Gregory said: “With this project, we’re able to go beyond our usual customers and “business as usual” and it’s incredible to do this with a team that specialises in research methods. It was apparent from our first meeting with PDR that they get to grips with all the details of the project. Our ambition in the long term is to come up with a clear plan for a profitable business, introduce new audiences to documentary films and perhaps influence behaviour for the greater good, so it’s great to have this support while we embark on our vision for the future.”

Cardiff-based PR firm Cowshed were awarded Media Cymru Seed Funding for their proposal to partner with Cerebra as part of their “Stori Lab” project, helping disabled young people in Wales find new ways to access the technical and creative processes of production so they can create the content they want to see in the world.

Cowshed’s director of creative, Charlie Simpson added: “We are thrilled to have received the Media Cymru seed fund grant for our project in collaboration with Cerebra. This project kicks off our research into how to overcome challenges that people may face with accessibility in production and content creation - starting with young people with brain conditions.

“At Cowshed, part of our ethos of ‘work with meaning’ means we believe that everyone has a story to tell and that by giving these stories a platform we will all benefit. We are therefore focusing our attention on making production and content creation fairer, more accessible and open to everyone in Wales.”