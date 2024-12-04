Vislink has launched DragonFly V 5G, a bonded cellular miniature transmitter.

The DragonFly V 5G is very lightweight and combines 5G connectivity with HD video streaming capabilities, enabling producers to capture and transmit high-definition video in real-time from anywhere.

The company also offers a miniature transmitter called the DragonFly V COFDM with similar capabilities to the DragonFly V 5G, for use in environments where signal integrity is crucial. The DragonFly V COFDM integrates seamlessly with drones and body-worn cameras, enabling dynamic, on-the-move live video capture.

The devices can be managed using cloud-based management and control product, LinkMatrix.

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, said: “The launch of DragonFly V 5G represents a significant leap forward in portable live video transmission. This innovation, combined with our DragonFly V COFDM model, underscores our commitment to empowering customers with the most advanced, compact solutions for capturing and delivering high-quality live video. Whether it’s a fast-paced sports event, a breaking news story, or a public safety mission, DragonFly V provides the tools to make every moment count.”