Vivid Broadcast has added Simon Cox and Daniel Coelho as in-house sound guarantee engineers.

The pair will complement the company’s existing freelance pool of sound engineers, and will aim to bring more consistency and understanding to Vivid’s clients’ sound needs. Vivid works with the likes of IMG’s EFL coverage, the BBC, Channel 4, Spotify Music, and more.

Cox joins after three-and-a-half years at EMG, now known as EMG/Gravity Media, while, Coelho most recently worked at Presteigne Broadcast Hire, which folded earlier this year. He has also worked at NEP during almost 15 years in the industry in both the UK and Portugal.

Rory Springthorpe, founder and director of Vivid Broadcast, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Simon and Daniel to the Vivid team. The role of sound guarantee is so important to ensuring we continue delivering the high standard in sound we are known for. With ongoing growth these hires will enable us to increase our capacity to deliver. Having highly experienced and skilled sound guarantee engineers in-house means we can continue to grow our sound offering and ensure that each project has the level of pre production support it deserves. This will also support our new remote offering when it comes online later this year, whilst at the same time complementing the fantastic freelance talent we already use. Our sound offering has never been greater and I’m excited to see their work in action.”

Cox said: “I’ve long been an admirer of Vivid’s ability to deliver projects to a very high standard and of its reputation and standing in the industry. The range of clients and types of work - from fashion to sport to music - is very appealing. There’s also an atmosphere which is extremely welcoming and quite unique at Vivid. I’m excited to join the team and can’t wait to get started.”

Coelho said: “Vivid are doing some great things in the industry so when the opportunity to join Rory, Stephen and the team came along I jumped at the chance. I understand how to deliver the very best in sound production and comms for clients and I look forward to being busy and getting stuck in.”