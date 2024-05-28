Viz Pilot Edge graphics system now integrates with Dalet’s Galaxy five production and distribution software

Vizrt’s Viz Pilot Edge graphics system now integrates into Dalet’s Galaxy five newsroom production and distribution software.

The Pilot Edge HTML-based templated graphics system is now on its third iteration, and features a web-based interface for ease of access. It is now also available directly through the Dalet Galaxy five platform.

Ionut Pogacean, senior product manager for Viz Pilot Edge, said: “At Vizrt, we are committed to continuously empowering newsrooms with the tools and technology to boost workflows and succeed in a rapidly evolving media landscape. This collaboration is a step forward to give journalists the independence and power to elevate storytelling with visually compelling content that audiences expect.”

He added: “Newsroom efficiency is enhanced by streamlining the news production process with integrated workflows that reduce time to air for breaking news and scheduled content. Journalists will be able to use the most powerful HTML newsroom graphic plugin on the market, Viz Pilot Edge, in their Dalet Galaxy NRCS to populate stories with graphics and so much more.”

Aaron Kroger, product marketing lead for Dalet, said: “News professionals must have a seamless experience throughout their day-to-day operations, having Viz Pilot Edge integrated within their existing tools creates this experience.”