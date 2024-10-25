She had previously been global head of customer success with the company

Real-time graphics and live production business Vizrt has named Vanessa Walmsley as its chief commercial officer.

Walmsley has been with the company for six years, originally joining as head of operations for EMEA and most recently working as global head of customer success. Before Vizrt, she was global business development manager at customer experience company Qmatic, and before that was at music and digital advertising company Mood Media.

As chief commercial officer, Walmsley will aim to bring Vizrt’s commercial teams into one centralised organisation.

Vizrt CEO Michael Hallen said: “This is a natural next step in our customer-centric strategy, aimed at guaranteeing our commercial efforts are fully aligned with the needs of our customers, partners, and end users, ensuring they are at the center of our operating model.”

Walmsley added: “During my time at Vizrt I’ve been a passionate advocate for our customers, partners, and users - making their voices heard within Vizrt’s leadership where their needs and goals become our opportunities. I’m excited to bring that commitment to customer and user-centricity into my role as chief commercial officer.”

“The media tech landscape is evolving, and so are the needs of our customers and users. Vizrt is uniquely positioned to address these shifting demands with our broad range of solutions - serving everyone from traditional broadcasters to corporations, educational institutions, live streamers, even podcasters. I plan to bring Vizrt’s innovative technology to a wider audience and I look forward to working closely with our partners and customers to shape that growth, together.”