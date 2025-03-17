Nine participants will be selected by this paid programme to work together in a virtual writers’ room using state-of-the-art VR technology

Applications are open for the 2025 edition of Words Across Europe’s VR Writers’ Room Programme.

The paid initiative offers emerging screenwriters an opportunity to gain industry insights and develop the skills required to create successful television series.

The course is tailored for writers eager to collaborate in an intense virtual environment. The programme fosters creativity and teamwork among participants.

Through the initiative, Words Across Europe aims to produce content that reflects the diverse cultures and perspectives of Europe’s cultural landscape.

Sessions of Words Across Europe will take place in a VR/AR writers’ room featuring the latest Meta technology. This method allows participants to create from the comfort of their own homes.

Participants will be provided with all necessary VR/AR headsets and receive any appropriate tuition to ensure they can fully engage with the virtual space.

Nine participants will be selected to work together in a virtual writers’ room using state-of-the-art VR technology to develop original series concepts. These concepts will then be presented to leading industry players, providing valuable exposure and opportunities for future collaboration.

It’s the second year for the initiative, with last year’s Words Across Europe VR Writers’ Room Programme including Johnathan Young, executive producer and former VP at HBO Central Europe; Morad Koufane, head of international scripted series at France Télévisions; Alexandra Finlay, VP of scripted international co-productions at A+E; and Robert Franke, vice president drama at ZDF Studios.

Experts including Andre Bormanis, writer/producer of Star Trek, Cosmos, and The Orville, Laura Andrews, commercial director of UK Drama at ITV Studios provided invaluable guidance on both the creative and business aspects of television writing.

Applications for the 2025 programme are now open, with the deadline for submissions 7 April 2025.

Words Across Europe is co-funded by the European Union and Dublin-based production company, Wide Eye Films. It uses the latest VR technology and its goal is to nurture collaboration between the most talented TV writers from across the EU.