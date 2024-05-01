Vivid Broadcast founder and director Rory Springthorpe explains how they capture the stage for cinema

In 2009, the National Theatre launched NT Live, a programme of stage productions broadcast live to cinema, in the UK and internationally.

Since 2023, Vivid Broadcast has been the facilities provider for this programme. Working alongside the NT team and regular freelancers, we have just captured the 100th NT Live production, Nye.

Nye is a new play written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, which explores the life and achievements of Nye Bevan, the Welsh Labour politician credited with spearheading the creation of the NHS, played by Michael Sheen.

There’s a strong feeling of pride as the play’s narrative portrays the trials and tribulations of the battle to establish the NHS, delving deep into emotions that empowered Nye’s aspirations.

It’s an appropriate and powerful story to mark the 100th broadcast, beautifully and expertly presented by the National Theatre.

At a surface level the job seems simple, but when looking deeper, there is an immense requirement for perfection. The resolution must be impeccable as every detail is being critically watched and listened to on huge screens by audiences of thousands.

The film capture was directed by Bridget Caldwell (an RTS and BAFTA winning multi camera director) over three days.

After the initial camera scripting, a full rig and rehearsal took place in front of a live audience, with the output being watched in a cinema by lighting, sound and camera directors, as well as the show’s director and playwright. Camera notes and a second rehearsal took place the following week, before the live show the next day, broadcasting to over 600 venues across the UK.

As the 100th NT Live broadcast, the organisation’s team leaders are well versed in the challenges of bringing a production live to cinemas nationally and internationally. For example, the use of a crane had to be carefully choreographed so as not to disturb the deputy stage manager’s view of the stage – a challenge unique to filming theatre.

Our team works closely with the NT appointed multi camera director and camera supervisor to detail and fulfil the camera plot, ensuring the show and the capture can run smoothly.

In terms of kit and equipment, the Sony HDC-3500 UHD camera channels are core to our workflow. They’re superb for the requirements of capturing theatre - managing dynamic lighting beautifully and distinguishing every detail of the intricately designed set pieces, giving audiences the experience of the best seat in the house.

We’ve had some great opportunities to push them to the limit with the King’s Coronation, Glastonbury and many of the other wonderful NT productions such as Dear England and The Motive and the Cue,with outstanding results.

As an organisation, the National Theatre is genuinely passionate in diversity and nurturing future talent. This is easily apparent in the directors and creative decision makers they assign to productions through to their approach when working with the Vivid’s team and our wider freelancers.

Wherever possible we invite additional trainees and placement students to come along to the filming. It’s a great experience for them to immerse themselves and discover how these incredible shows are captured for cinema audiences.

NT Live’s production of Nye is in cinemas now.

Rory Springthorpe is founder and director of Vivid Broadcast