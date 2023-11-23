Top 100

I’m A Celebrity launches to lowest overnight audience yet

By 2023-11-23T15:58:00

im a celebrity get me out of here 2023

But the ITV1 show is second only to Strictly during the week and far ahead of BBC1’s Survivor

