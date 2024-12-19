Top 100

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light ends with 2.3m

2024-12-19T19:41:00

493393

The series averaged 2.4m (16.4%) across its six-part run, slightly below the slot average of 3.1m (23.4%)

