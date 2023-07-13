“Listening to these comics’ painful banter was at times as excruciating as a two-footed tackle to the crotch”

The Lionesses: A League of Their Own Special, Sky Max

“I like Katherine Ryan. I like Maisie Adam. But listening to these comics’ painful banter in The Lionesses: A League of Their Own Special was at times as excruciating as a two-footed tackle to the crotch.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“I was green-eyed with envy at the stunning transformation of the Arts and Crafts-inspired Edwardian house in Didsbury, Manchester, although can I let you into a secret? It looked perfectly fine to me before. I think this means I officially have ‘no vision’.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The show must be popular, because this is the ninth series, but it’s not thrilling. There are so many makeover programmes of this type now, and the hour was padded out with Clarke visiting someone who makes rugs.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Murder on the Blackpool Express, BBC2

“Murder on the Blackpool Express was a simple delight. Imagine Channel 4’s Coach Trip crossed with an Agatha Christie story, and Johnny Vegas in the driver’s seat. Even the idea of it is funny.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“It is cheesier than a brie fondue with a mozzarella dipper, but it’s entertaining. What is most striking is how nostalgic it feels – and what a precise type of nostalgia it evokes. In the 90s, British TV was fond of a certain type of imported Saturday teatime show – think Baywatch or Xena: Warrior Princess – and this reboot reminds me of those.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian