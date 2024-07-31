“The abiding sense is that this isn’t just a nation sharply split on political lines, but a country divided by blinding, fathomless hatred.”

A Storm Foretold, BBC4

“By the end of a film full of jaw-dropping footage of what seem to be very incriminating moments for Roger Stone personally and Trumpism generally, it comes together as a terrifying testimony to the deliberate nature of the destruction of the literal and metaphorical fabric of US politics. It is also an even more terrifying poser of the question – what storms are yet to come?”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“It probably says something about your personality if the man making a documentary about you has a heart attack midway through filming. And congratulations to Christoffer Guldbrandsen for surviving and managing to complete the jaw-dropping film A Storm Foretold. The abiding sense is that this isn’t just a nation sharply split on political lines, but a country divided by blinding, fathomless hatred. Still, great film.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Spying backstage on the machinations of Trump’s inner circle, the film alleges a level of corruption so predictable it’s almost cartoonish. The disregard for fundamental principles of democracy is entrenched enough that if November doesn’t go Trump’s way, America will surely have to brace itself.”

Tim Robey, The Telegraph

Women in Blue, Apple TV+

“It is precisely this awkward mishmash – of comedy, terror, frustration and the banal brutality of the patriarchy – that helps Women in Blue feel vital and ring true. Because good TV isn’t dependent on a plot firmly rooted in fact – it’s about constructing a portrait of the world that’s just as messy and bewildering as the real thing.”

Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian

“The writers here don’t go down rabbit holes or try to make grand statements, they just get on with delivering a straightforwardly watchable thriller.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Cooking With The Stars, ITV1

“Hosts Tom Allen and Emma Willis have easy charm, but they were totally overshadowed by Katherine Ryan, who didn’t even compete in this episode yet still managed to secure all the funniest gags from the sidelines. If she makes it through, I can imagine the ropey-feeling Cooking with the Stars will quickly become Cooking with Katherine. That’s the series ITV should have made.”

Isobel Lewis, The i