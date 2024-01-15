Big Boys, Channel 4

“The show prioritises gags and has me laughing out loud from the off. Humour is subjective and obviously not everyone will have the same reaction, but getting stuck into Big Boys again reminds me how rarely I do actually laugh out loud when watching comedy.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“Welcome back Big Boys, a comedy that achieves that rare feat of being tender, profound and wholesome — while also being utterly filthy. As an anatomy of male friendship, it is a small joy, both Jon Pointing and Dylan Llewellyn putting in lovely light-touch performances. You could call it a (younger) Likely Lads for the modern age, if either Terry or Bob had ever read a series of books on ‘how not to be afraid of anal’.”

Carol Modgley, The Times

“The first series of Big Boys ended so perfectly that I feared series two would be an anticlimax. Luckily, that hasn’t turned out to be the case. It remains one of the most joyous, heartfelt shows out there.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“The return of Big Boys is perfect January TV. It’s heartwarming and hilarious – you won’t want to leave its colourful cocoon.”

Rachael Healy, The i

“This vision of middle England – one that is loving, open-minded, and quietly self-deprecating – is all too rare on our screens. Sweeter than sweet chilli (and more nourishing, too), Jack Rooke’s comedy is something to be savoured.”

Nick Hilton, The Independent

Gladiators, BBC1

“Who will splat down on to the last crash mat first: a dog walker from Dunfermline or a school nurse from Ipswich? It doesn’t matter – this camp, sweaty, Saturday-night entertainment is a sugary old-school rush.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“This version only proves that, no matter how much we might wish to, there’s no going back to the 1990s.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Children do not differentiate between the 1990s and the Stone Age. And it is those children who will love Gladiators, and you – parents, grandparents – will watch it with them, and will be glad to have a show that all generations of a family can watch together. Albeit without Ulrika Jonsson to perk up the viewing experience for the dads.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph