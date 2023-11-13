Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure, Channel 4

“Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure is subtly, rewardingly different to standard celebrity travelogues. As a travel presenter, he is more about place than people. Give him a tree, a statue or an old photograph to riff off and he is happy to use it as the basis for a lyrical musing.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“Western Australia appears to be one of the quirkiest places on Earth. But is it really, or is Bailey viewing the place through his own lens? I now know more about Western Australia than I did at the outset, and it seems an untouched and intriguing place. But the programme is better suited to fans of Bill Bailey than to those interested in Australia.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Bill’s an enthusiastic traveller, but he’s at his best when he has a script. Interviewing the people he met — an Aboriginal Noongar nation elder, a paddle-boarding former basketball star — Bill seemed short of questions. That didn’t seem to matter. The folk of Western Australia are eager to chat.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“There was not much we didn’t already know in this film, which drew heavily on Piers Morgan’s interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, but it was a well-packaged precis of how one man’s heroism became tarnished by what many see as greed.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Where Did The Money Go? was a recap of the sorry tale – from the initial good news story of Sir Tom’s wonderful charity fundraising to the murkiness surrounding the Captain Tom Foundation. It was one of those efficient current-affairs documentaries which ITN Productions regularly churn out for Channel 5, featuring many of the broadcaster’s talking heads: Jeremy Vine, Carole Malone, Nick Ferrari and the like.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Channel Five’s Captain Tom: Where Did the Money Go? doesn’t tell us anything new but it does, with a rare and admirable clarity, say what did happen to all the money Captain Tom and his charities raised.”

Sean O’Grady, The Independent

The Remarkable Journey of Bernard Levin, BBC4

“The Remarkable Journey of Bernard Levin was a joy to watch not just because one of the most brilliant commentators of his day wrote so well, but because he spoke so beautifully too. There were many clips showing him doing just that.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“He made such an entertaining guide — the unashamed intellectual who cheerfully poked fun at himself — that it’s a pity the original travel series are not available to watch on Channel 4’s on-demand service. It’s impossible to imagine any TV satirist daring to be as rude, even savage, as Levin was in his 1960s heyday.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail