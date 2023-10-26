Celebrity Race Across the World, BBC1

“Celebrity Race Across the World climaxed with an appropriately nail-biting dash to the finish line. Not many TV shows can make you cheer on strangers waddling up hills with heavy rucksacks. This addictive and inspiring series is a rare exception.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

“Over six weeks we’ve watched the celebrities – McFly drummer Harry Judd, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, weatherman and TV presenter Alex Beresford and racing driver Billy Monger – and their family members struggle with budgeting, brain-numbingly long bus journeys and indecipherable train timetables just as much as the non-famous contestants do. Even with no prize money on the line (the winning normos pocket £20,000), last night’s finale was a true nail-biter.”

Emily Baker, The i

“This has been a mouthwatering cookery series, especially good when the former Bake Off champ is showing us recipes from her childhood, such as a basic biryani or a quick trick to make pakoras from leftover veggies. There’s no need for the segments from other cooks — Nadiya’s got more than enough tips to fill the half hour.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail