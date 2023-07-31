“If you enjoy family thrillers, this one does everything the genre demands”

Clean Sweep, BBC4

“Clean Sweep is a serviceable, perfectly watchable Irish thriller, if you can get past its many credulity-stretching twists and its frequent excursions into the just plain silly. There is little here that reinvents the wheel, particularly in the crowded field of functional TV thrillers, but somehow, I enjoyed it enough to stick with it.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“It’s well-acted. And US writer Gary Tieche has a keen sense of the textures of middle-class Irish life. But this is a thriller without thrills – with all the razor-wire tension of Father Ted.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

“Clean Sweep has its silly moments but, if you enjoy family thrillers, this one does everything the genre demands.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Buckingham Palace with Alexander Armstrong, Channel 5

“Pointless quizmaster Armstrong, joined by archaeologist Raksha Dave and Strictly star JJ Chalmers, delivered an agreeably laid-back overview of the evolution of Buckingham Palace – a potted history in which the potties were pre-eminent. Amid the relentless royal documentaries, Armstrong’s contribution was endearingly low stakes.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

“Plenty more colour was shoehorned into this episode, the first of eight, though there was too much Horrible Histories emphasis on the palace plumbing.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Our Guy in Colombia, Channel 4

“This episode, which also featured big truck racing, wasn’t quite as audacious as the first, which I suppose is inevitable when he kicked off by being tortured and shot. But it did show, once again, that he’s a one-off presenter, exhilarated by putting himself at risk.”

Carol Midgley, The Times