A Man in Full, Netflix

“If, as seems likely, A Man in Full is Netflix’s attempt to capture the post-Succession audience, it may have a way to go. The new series is a solid, satisfying thing but it lacks a true satirical edge and it lacks flair. A Man in Full is workmanlike in comparison. But perhaps that’s invidious. Standing alone, it is more than good enough.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“It’s not a disaster, but you’re not going to fall in love with it. There are hints of Succession – family troubles, talk of money, Croker yelling about ‘the Boeing’ – but the series is nowhere near the same league. You wait for the drama to ramp up but it never quite does.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion, Sky Documentaries

“From the evidence presented here, it’s an unethical operation on many levels. But is it really worthy of a feature-length film? Young girls have been buying overpriced tat from high-street shops run by dubious men for decades. A better investigative film would have tracked down the firm’s CEO and delved deeper into the business set-up.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Shardlake, Disney+

“This lavish four-part adaptation of an erudite whodunnit, Dissolution, by novelist C.J. Sansom, who sadly died last week, opens with the murder of a royal henchman at a monastery. There’s a flavour of 1950s historical adventure movies, with frequent shots of galloping horsemen, and cloaked figures arriving in mist-swept courtyards. There’s no lack of confidence about the production.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail