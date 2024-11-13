“Even though the plotting wobbles, the sheer moxie of this series makes it an irresistible watch once more”

Bad Sisters, Apple TV+

“This series lacks the simplicity of the original premise and the mesmerising awfulness of JP. Claes Bang is much missed. It feels messier and less focused. But it’s still a cut above most shows of this type, thanks to sharp writing from Sharon Horgan and quality performances across the board.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Where the original was streamlined and propulsive, the show now feels rambling and random. The evocative portrayal of sisterhood, the impressive cast and the occasional razor-sharp gag mean it’s hard to condemn this as an unequivocally bad show – but it’s certainly no longer a particularly good one.”

Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian

“Even though the plotting wobbles, the sheer moxie of this series – as playful as it is poignant – makes it an irresistible watch once more. Bad Sisters has perhaps overstretched itself with a second series but it is not so much a misstep as a stumble – the Garvey sisters are still impossible not to root for.”

Rachel Sigee, The i

“I have seen all eight episodes and it is a dark joy. There are two great twists, a bombshell death and it keeps you on your toes until the end.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Interior Design Masters For Children In Need, BBC1

“Since this show was a one-off charity special, there was no sense of jeopardy and no real competition. But the hour made entertaining viewing because never has a makeover programme featured rooms more desperately in need of tarting up.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail