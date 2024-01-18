Finders Keepers, Channel 5

“If you glanced at last night’s TV listings and clocked that two men find a hoard of treasure with a metal detector in the glorious English countryside, you might have thought: “Hooray, Detectorists is back.” Finders Keepers is not, alas, Detectorists. But it was a nice gentle watch — until you realised things are going to get quite nasty very soon.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The plot develops along familiar lines: one wrong decision leads to a whole heap of trouble. But Finders Keepers does it well. For ages now, Channel 5 has been trying to hit a decent drama standard and this definitely manages it. It is well made. Morrissey is perfectly cast as the seemingly law-abiding Martin, who actually finds it surprisingly easy to lie to everyone around him. In comparison to Boat Story, it feels light as a feather – not surprising when the writer is Dan Sefton, who brought us The Good Karma Hospital. He injects comedy in the shape of two police constables who stumble across Martin as he tries to sell the treasure, and who are so hopeless that – in the words of a senior officer brought into the department – they “haven’t even got the stones to form an offensive WhatsApp group”.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph

“It’s light-hearted and a bit daft, but there’s plenty going on to keep the story trundling along. Martin’s wife, Anne (Fay Ripley), is fretting about her son in a care home, not to mention the wedding. The family business is in trouble too after the accountant went on holiday to Thailand with £90,000 from petty cash.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Ny main problem with the storyline was in accepting that Laura – an attractive and seemingly level-headed accountant-to-be – would choose to wed such an obnoxious git as Ashley. “He’s a nice enough lad… kind of,” Anne unconvincingly reassured her husband after Ashley had lectured Martin on generational unfairness over Sunday lunch. It’s as if Buckley’s character from The Inbetweeners, Jay, had grown older but not much wiser.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i